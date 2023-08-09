BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is facing a major shortage of cat and kitten food. The summer months are already a peak time for kittens but a new international program is adding to the shelter’s need.

After hurricanes Irma and Maria, thousands of people left Puerto Rico and many left their pets behind leaving the island over run with stray animals. Now, The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and other shelters in the states are teaming up to help rescue those pets.

CEO Allison Black Cornelius said the shelter got 26 cats from the island yesterday. This is on top of the cats and kittens the shelter already had. And with the influx of new animals comes an increase in need for food and medical supplies.

Black Cornelius said they want to do their part to help but now they need your help to care for these animals until they find a home.

“We just wanted to do our part along with other shelters. If we all just took a few then no one shelter had to take a lot to try to help that island out because they’re suffering, these cats are suffering terribly down there,” Black Cornelius said.

Some of the most needed items are wet cat food, dry kitten and cat food, special diet cat food, disposable litter boxes, litter, hand towels and toys.

If you would like to make a donation visit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s website.

Black Cornelius said her main goal is to help these pets find a loving home. If you’re interested in adopting or volunteering she invites you to come by the shelter and see them in person.

