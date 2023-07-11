WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Community members joined the Freeman family outside of the Parrish Police Department as the search for 9-month-old Harlow continued into Monday night.

The search was so intense, many of them stayed at the police department until the early morning hours waiting for an update on her whereabouts.

The worries came to an end Tuesday morning when she was found alive in the backseat of the 2009 white Lexus RX350 that she was last seen in, just a few hundred yards from the area.

Harlow’s grandmother Waynette Freeman said her safe discovery was nothing short of a miracle from God.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you and your family,” Freeman said. “And like I said, I just give God the praise and the glory and I thank him for everything, but she is such a precious little angel.”

Freeman also said her thanks to the community and law enforcement for their help in finding her.