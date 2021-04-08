Grandfather injured by MPD officer settles lawsuit with the City of Madison for $1.75 million

MADISON, Ala. – A grandfather from India, who was injured by a former Madison Police officer while visiting his family in 2015, has settled a federal lawsuit against the City of Madison for $1.75 million.

Sureshbai Patel’s attorney, Hank Sherrod, confirmed the settlement on Thursday saying the case has been formally dismissed.

Madison Police said officers had attempted to question Sureshbhai Patel while investigating a call about a suspicious person who was walking into driveways and looking into garages in the neighborhood.

Patel had been visiting his son’s family for only a few weeks and did not speak much English.

During the encounter with police, Sureshbhai Patel was forced to the ground by Eric Parker and injured.

Parker was placed on administrative leave and there was a full investigation.

The encounter left Patel with spinal injuries and Parker, facing up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating Patel’s civil rights. Sureshbhai Patel’s family also filed a lawsuit against Parker and the city of Madison.

There were two trials in federal court in Huntsville on the matter, and juries deadlocked both times. Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala later threw out the case.

Patel’s attorney says even after surgery and a long period of rehabilitation, Patel requires a walker but he can walk. He currently lives in India.