Grand River Technology Park groundbreaking; 1,200 jobs expected and $85 million impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) February 2019, Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Labor’s Abandoned Mine Land Program (ADOL AML) and U.S. Steel announced the Grand River Technology Park project.
The Grand River Technology park is a regional hub for research and development, tourism and light manufacturing.
The park could add more than 1,200 jobs to the Birmingham region and have upwards of an $85 million impact.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey along with Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Senator Jabo Waggoner, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens, Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams and others participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Grand River Technology Park.
U.S. Steel and its community partners were given approval for a $6 million grant by the ADOL AML Pilot Program toward the development of the Grand River Technology Park, which will reclaim and transform approximately 105 acres of undeveloped land surrounding and including several pre-1977 abandoned coal mine lands in east Jefferson County.
The Grand River Technology Park is located on Barber Motorsports Parkway, Birmingham AL 35210.
