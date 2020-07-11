Grand River drive-in reopens for screenings

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Grand River Drive-In announced it’s re-opening today for showings and games.

The drive-in theater located in Leeds made a post via Facebook saying they are officially open starting today. The box office will be open at 6 p.m. for putt golf and other fun games. The first showing will start at 8:30 p.m.:

  • Screen One- Star Wars Empire Strikes Back // Black Panther
  • Screen Two- Inside Out // Trolls World Tour
  • Screen Three- Bloodshot // Bad Boys For Life
  • Screen Four- Jurassic Park // The Invisible Man

These screenings will show through Thursday, July 16.

For more ticket information and to see items for the new Snack Shack menu, click here.

