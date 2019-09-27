Governor’s office announces $5000 reward for information on Bessemer homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police need additional information on the murder of 23-year-old Devin Skylar Sandlin. On June 4, 2019, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 1700 block of Long 14th St. North.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Sandlin suffering from a gunshot wound. Sandlin later died from his injuries.

Bessmer police know several people were witnesses to this homicide and could have vital information that would help bring charges against the suspects. Police are asking witnesses to come forward to help bring closure to Sandlin’s family and friends.

The governor’s office has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the crime.

If anyone has information on this case, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 20-425-2411 or the Tipline at 205-428-3541. Informants can also contact Detective Robinson at 205-481-4366.

Another form of contact is through Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

