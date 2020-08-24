Gov. Kay Ivey to record video for Republican National Convention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway today.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each state will send six delegates to the RNC. Those delegates include the state GOP chair and other members of the state Republican party. Because of that, Governor Kay Ivey, who was elected as a Trump delegate, won’t be able to attend.
Instead, Ivey will be part of a video message played during the roll call.
