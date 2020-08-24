Gov. Kay Ivey to record video for Republican National Convention

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey said she should not have worn blackface in a college skit, but said she has no plan to resign over something that happened 52 years ago. Ivey told reporters Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that “she should not have done that” and it’s important to apologize. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway today.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each state will send six delegates to the RNC. Those delegates include the state GOP chair and other members of the state Republican party. Because of that, Governor Kay Ivey, who was elected as a Trump delegate, won’t be able to attend.

Instead, Ivey will be part of a video message played during the roll call.

LATEST POSTS