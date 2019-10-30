Gov. Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward for information regarding missing Aniah Blanchard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey, in a social media post and press release, announced the offering of a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
Gov. Ivey states, “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
Read the State of Alabama Procolation by the Governor below
2019-10-30 Reward Proclamation__Aniah Blanchard by CBS 42 on Scribd