Gov. Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward for information regarding missing Aniah Blanchard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey, in a social media post and press release, announced the offering of a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Gov. Ivey states, “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”

I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1. We continue to pray for Aniah & her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home. @ALEAprotects @CityofAuburnAL pic.twitter.com/YT8683L9B9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 30, 2019

Read the State of Alabama Procolation by the Governor below

2019-10-30 Reward Proclamation__Aniah Blanchard by CBS 42 on Scribd

