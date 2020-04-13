Gov. Kay Ivey issues proclamation to allow parole hearings to resume

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey issued a supplemental emergency proclamation Monday, which directs the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hearings will resume in a manner that reduces person-to-person interaction,. At the same time, the Board of Pardons and Paroles will be preserving the right of crime victims, crime victim representatives, public officials and other interested parties to present their views to the Board.
“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic. It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety,” said Governor Ivey. “As we continue evaluating our efforts throughout this process, we have worked diligently to ensure efficiency and continuity of critical government services by allowing for virtual meetings. I appreciate the Board of Pardons and Paroles for collaborating with my Office to ensure we continue their important work.”
In the governor’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, any provision of Alabama law allowing individuals to appear in person at a meeting of the Board is suspended. The Board of Pardons and Paroles will also allow views to be presented to them through written or emailed statements, as well as by phone.
