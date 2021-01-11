Gov. Kay Ivey asks for patience on delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to sharply increase in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey is asking for patience for those wanting to receive a vaccine.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older, ADPH reports. The governor says she knows Alabamians are frustrated with the pace of vaccinations, but expects that to change as more supply comes into the state.

“But all along we know we have had more desire for the vaccine, than supplies available,” Ivey said.

The governor says state health officials are doing all they can do to speed up the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, frontline medical workers and those in nursing homes have top priority.

Last week, a toll-free hotline was set up for those over the age of 75 and first responders to set up an appointment to get a vaccine. However, that hotline was overwhelmed with calls.

“The numbers of people who responded to the vaccine on the first day show that people want the vaccine. Goodness, we want everybody who wants one to have one,” Ivey said.

The governor did not offer any details on how the state plans to increase vaccination, even when more doses arrive in the state. But she did encourage those who qualify for vaccination to still call the toll-free number to set up an appointment. She said if you don’t get through right away, keep calling.

“They’re making progress and they are working on it; it’s just going to require patience ya’ll,” Ivey said.

If you qualify for the vaccine, you can call this number to make an appointment, 1-855-566-5333. Calls are answered from eight until five o’clock seven day a week.