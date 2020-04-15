Gov. Ivey: ‘We will do what we believe to be in the best interest of Alabamians’

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, President Donald Trump claimed the authority to reopen states lies with him.

Governors across the country disagree, leading to the potential power struggle that is creating confusion nationwide.

Gov. Kay Ivey said on or before April 28, she will announce an updated plan of action before the current stay at home order expires. Ivey said when the state reopens, it will be done gradually.

“So it will be phased in, segment by segment,” Gov. Ivey said. “Because what restaurants and bars need to do is different from a manufacturer or retail store needs to do, so it will be phased in.”

In response to President Trump’s claims that he will decide when states reopen, Ivey said, “What works in Alabama works in Alabama. We may have some ideas they haven’t thought of, and they may have some we haven’t thought of. We’ll certainly work together and cooperate. But we will do what we believe to be in the best interest of Alabamians to get back to work in a reasonably orderly manner.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in two weeks, he will present a plan on reopening the city. With that plan, the city will continue to prioritize the healthcare crisis over the economic crisis.

“We want this to happen as quickly as possible. Too many people have made too many sacrifices and we have come too far to relent at this moment,” said Maddox.

When the city is ready to reopen, Maddox said they will take steps to help small businesses recover.

“I’ll be presenting to the city council my proposal on getting our economy kickstarted with an economic investment plan.”

Maddox will continue to plan for Tuscaloosa until that authority is taken away from him.

“I think it would be wise if we let each region, each state, each community determine its fate,” said Maddox. “Because each is going to be– what we’re facing today in Tuscaloosa is diametrically opposite of what they’re facing in NYC. We can’t be held to that standard. Nor should we.”

The city of Tuscaloosa has canceled all city events through the end of May. Maddox said that date can change depending on what happens in the coming weeks.

