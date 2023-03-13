BESSEMMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey saw firsthand the hard work of students at Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School.

It was a big day for students at Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School Monday. Gov. Ivey spent the morning touring the school and talking with students and educators.

The school is a first of it’s kind charter school in Alabama.

Students follow a curriculum with an emphasis on computer science and aviation.

“Well we are having talks about providing start up funds for charter schools so they can not only open up but stay up and thrive. And it’s impressive that the curriculum allows these students to be prepared for a real career that pays good wages,” Gov. Ivey said.

Gov. Ivey said it’s great to see students getting a hands-on education that can directly impact the state and local economy.

“We are growing the future generations. And we got a pilot shortage and a shortage of maintenance of aircrafts so, this school is doing amazing things to help our students not only learn stem education, but also prepare for a real, meaningful career,” Gov. Ivey said.

The school is located in Bessemer near the Bessemer Airport.

Gov. Ivey said she is talking with lawmakers about providing start up funds for charter schools in Alabama so they can thrive.

CEO Ruben Morris said it’s an honor to be able to highlight some of the big things students are doing.

“Our math program, Prisms, this curriculum is a first in the state to utilize virtual reality to teach geometry and other math concepts. There are so many amazing things that our students are doing. And it’s really exciting to have the governor come in and share this learning experience with them,” Morris said.

Through this unique charter school, students can prepare for a future in computer science and aviation.