MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been named a recipient of the Golden Eagle Award from the Boy Scouts of America.

The Golden Eagle Award recognizes outstanding community leaders for their service, a press release from Ivey’s office said.

Gov. Ivey will receive the award at a dinner Thursday night at the Dothan Civic Center.