BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey will be the keynote speaker Friday at the Seventh Annual Opportunity Summit at the BJCC.

This two-day conference aides in initiating conversations about Alabama’s education program, specifically the need for economic mobility and solutions for inequities that children face in Alabama’s public schools.

Governor Ivey is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. regarding her administration’s education priorities. She is expected to share her vision for how she plans to move Alabama into the top 30 in educational outcomes in the United States.

Following Governor Ivey’s remarks, there will be a panel discussion on how school funding in Tennessee has improved to meet the needs of students and how Alabama hasn’t updated its school funding program in more than three decades.

