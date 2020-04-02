Gov. Ivey issues new supplemental State of Emergency for COVID-19

(WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a new supplemental State of Emergency for Alabama. Some of the changes include:

  • Expedited reinstatement of medical licenses.
  • Expedited temporary pharmacy permits.
  • Expanding the capacity of health care facilities.
  • Postponing public meetings.
  • Releasing anyone who has been in jail for a probation or parole violation for more than 20 days and has not had a probation or parole hearing unless they are being held on other charges.

You can read the proclamation in its entirety here:

Gov. Ivey’s Fifth Supplemental SOE

