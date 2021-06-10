Gov. Ivey awards over $4.1 million in grants for electric vehicle charging stations in Central, North Alabama

FILE – In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) —Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 18 grants to help bring Alabama motorists into the electric vehicle age.

The grants, totaling more than $4.1 million, will help finance the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at many fueling stations near interstates and other major highways and corridors in Central and North Alabama.

“We have begun the journey of transforming vehicles operated by fossil fuels into those powered by electricity, and it’s important that motorists be able to charge their vehicles when traveling along the interstate and other major highways in Alabama” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “Many of the vehicles manufactured right here in Alabama plants have already begun this transition, and it is exciting to come onboard with these projects to support these vehicles as they become more readily available and more Alabamians choose to drive them.”

Funds for the projects came from the Volkswagen Settlement Plan and the Alabama Legislature. The VW settlement arose from an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding VW’s violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Alabama was among states receiving settlement funds.

“This program will have a range of positive impacts in Alabama from creating cleaner air to helping to sell more vehicles manufactured right here in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”

Grants will be awarded to the following entities:

Jefferson County

Encore Franchises – $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 1639 U.S. Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills

$151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 1639 U.S. Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills Encore Franchises – $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 2423 Acton Road in Vestavia Hills near Interstate 459.\

$151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 2423 Acton Road in Vestavia Hills near Interstate 459.\ Catcard – $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 6501 First Avenue North in Birmingham near both Interstates 20 and 59

$149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 6501 First Avenue North in Birmingham near both Interstates 20 and 59 Francis Energy – $92,715 for a two-bay charging station at 108 Inverness Plaza in Birmingham near U.S. Highway 280

$92,715 for a two-bay charging station at 108 Inverness Plaza in Birmingham near U.S. Highway 280 Francis Energy – $216,335 for a two-bay charging station at 3054 Independence Drive in Homewood near U.S. Highway 31

$216,335 for a two-bay charging station at 3054 Independence Drive in Homewood near U.S. Highway 31 Francis Energy – $216,335 for a two-bay charging station in Bessemer at 4910 Civic Lane near Interstate 59/20

$216,335 for a two-bay charging station in Bessemer at 4910 Civic Lane near Interstate 59/20 Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga Inc. – $283,694 for a four-bay charging station at 2197 Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer near Interstate 459

– $283,694 for a four-bay charging station at 2197 Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer near Interstate 459 University of Alabama Birmingham – $674,382 for an eight-bay charging station at 608 Eighth Street in Birmingham

– $674,382 for an eight-bay charging station at 608 Eighth Street in Birmingham Catcard – $274,254 for a four-bay charging station at 6200 Grand River Parkway in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78

– $274,254 for a four-bay charging station at 6200 Grand River Parkway in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78 Buc-ee’s Alabama – $650,011 for a four-bay charging station at 6900 Buc-ee’s Boulevard in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78

Tuscaloosa County

Francis Energy – $216,335 for two-bay charging station in Tuscaloosa at 4101 Courtney Drive near Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 359

$216,335 for two-bay charging station in Tuscaloosa at 4101 Courtney Drive near Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 359 Midstates Petroleum Co. – $250,824 for two-bay charging station off 2321 University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

$250,824 for two-bay charging station off 2321 University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa Catcard – $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 1721 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa near Interstate 359

Calhoun, Cullman and DeKalb Counties

Ira Phillips Inc. – $146,993 for a two-bay charging station at 600 S. Quintard Avenue in Oxford

$146,993 for a two-bay charging station at 600 S. Quintard Avenue in Oxford Cullman Electric Cooperative – $59,000 for a two-bay charging station at 1749 Eva Road NE in Cullman

$59,000 for a two-bay charging station at 1749 Eva Road NE in Cullman Fort Payne Improvement Authority – $45,500 for a two-bay charging station at 406 Third Street in Fort Payne

Greene and St. Clair Counties