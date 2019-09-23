Gov. Ivey appoints new Parole Board director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has named a prosecutor as the new chairwoman of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Ivey on Monday appointed Leigh Gwathney to the position. Gwathney is an assistant attorney general responsible for prosecuting violent crimes and cold cases.

Gwathney replaces Lyn Head, who is resigning. Her appointment begins Oct. 16.

Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have criticized the agency over the past year for some parole decisions. They backed legislation that gave Ivey greater control over the agency.

The Republican governor appointed a new director who suspended three top administrators and postponed more than 600 hearings.

Ivey says Gwathney “will restore integrity and diligence to the board.” The governor says the board’s core mission is “thoroughly vetting Alabama prison inmates’ petitions for parole.”

