Gov. Ivey amends student distancing guidelines in safer at home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has amended the state’s health order to reflect new CDC guidance on distancing in classrooms.

The amendment to the order allows K-12 schools to take steps to keep students 3 feet apart from each other, instead of the previously required 6 feet.

“These latest guidelines from the CDC make the return to the classroom even easier for our schools, and I hope that districts here in Alabama and around the country follow the science and get our kids back in the classroom,” Ivey said in a statement.

The CDC said last week it was changing its guidance from 6 feet to 3 feet for elementary school distancing.