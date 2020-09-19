Gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne: “Encouragement for the times”

Birmingham, Ala.(WIAT) — 2020 has been quite the year. Two-time Grammy nominated artist Koryn Hawthorne has a message for anyone who is struggling to find encouragement these days.

It’s an age-old message of hope coming at you in a brand new musical way. Hawthorne’s new album is called “I Am.”

“I am just really excited to be sharing this body of work especially in such a trying time like this,” Hawthorne said. “I feel like we need this hope and inspiration.”

The Billboard Music and Stellar Award winner’s hit single “Won’t He Do It” from 2017 is an anthem of praise that crossed over from the gospel charts. Koryn said the song, “transcends seasons in the good and the bad God is still someone who can step in and do exactly what he said he is going to do. So I definitely feel blessed because we are all going through the same thing collectively through this pandemic. I know I have had some rough times, I know a lot of my family, my friends and fans have been going through a rough time. But, I am just grateful to be able to produce something to offer hope and inspiration.”

