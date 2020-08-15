Gospel artist James Fortune calls Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy-nominated Gospel Artist James Fortune is “dreaming again,” this time in Birmingham. It’s where he released his new studio album “Dream Again” and where he recently relocated from Houston, Texas.

Fortune is the Creative Pastor at Rock City Church where Mike McClure Jr is the lead pastor. The two began a friendship in 2016 when Pastor Mike invited Fortune to Birmingham to perform for the church’s Magic City Classic weekend.

“We just kind of developed a relationship from that point. I never saw myself moving here, but we just kind of connected.” Fortune said, “what I was looking for more than anything else was a pastor, just really that spiritual covering that I hadn’t had for a few years,” Fortune said.

That stability is flourishing in his music. The single “I AM” has done well on the music chart. According to CR8agency, “‘I AM’ peaked at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart for several weeks.”

Fortune recently released a live version: Dream Again: Live from Rock City Church.

