TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – As the fourth Republican debate kicks off in Tuscaloosa Wednesday, businesses have been busy setting their own stage preparing for an influx of out-of-town guests.

Businesses tell CBS 42 the debate gives the city a unique opportunity to shine, especially at a time when everything slows down post football season.

For manager Chris Davis at Innisfree Irish Pub, the influx of customers makes a difference.

“Having the debate in town definitely adds an extra night for businesses in general,” Davis said. “Football’s gone so any couple of nights like this that can be bigger, more than expected on a regular night, it actually does wonders for a business.”

The out-of-town guests need a place to stay overnight. That’s where the Comfort Inn and Suites comes into play. Director of Sales Janell Colburn said they’re handling this week like a home football weekend – extra staff ready to work.

“We are definitely seeing the benefit of having the debate here,” Colburn said. “I hope that this helps continue to put Tuscaloosa out further on the map than just the University of Alabama. It shows we can do so much more and handle something like the debate.”

The debate, setting the city apart from being known as a college town.

“I think it’s huge because we’re the smallest city, I do believe, that it’s ever been held in,” District 5 City Councilor Kip Tyner said. “Also, we’re not a battle ground state.”

Colburn said one of the most exciting things is that one of the candidates participating in Wednesday’s debate could be the next president of the United States.

“To be part of that is really a great thing because it’s exciting and it’s something again that shows Tuscaloosa that we can handle these types of things,” Colburn said. “It’s not just about football here, it’s not just about small-scale things. Put us on the national level and we will show you that we can succeed, and we will show you that we can do it.”

These businesses said they expect this week to be as profitable as a football weekend and look forward to what this brings to the city in the future.