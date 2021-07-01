VIDEO: BPD officer plays basketball with teens in West End community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department posted a video of an officer participating in a friendly game of pickup ball.

Officer Domo Dixon played basketball with kids in the West End Birmingham community and it proved to be a fierce competition.

Dixon and the young men both got several shots in on each other, baskets and trash-talk. Officer Dixon said it’s important to stay engaged with kids during the summer months policing the area and the kids get to learn a lot of positive lessons.