Alabama woman crochets hats for people in need

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Miranda Walton of Moody spent her holidays in a selfless way, crocheting hats for those in need.

Walton was taught to crochet from her mother when she was 8 years old. She’s been making hats and garments for those in need for years, but she was able to donate more than 40 hats for Christmas in 2020.

“This just seemed an opportune time to just crochet as many hats as I can,” Walton said. “To help spread love, and to let our homeless know that they are cared for and to give them hope.”

Walton has crocheted since she was eight years old. Photo courtesy of Miranda Walton.

Her hats were included in Christmas boxes at several local shelters, plus she donated more hats to those at Boutwell Auditorium Christmas Day.

Although she’s done this for years, her good work has gone largely unrecognized. Her cousin, Val Cornner, sent a Good News story pitch to CBS 42 to show her appreciation for Walton.