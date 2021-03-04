Jasper student wins state culinary arts competition, will compete in national contest this summer

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Brock Woods, a junior at Jasper High School with a passion for cooking, will be representing Alabama at a national culinary arts competition this summer.

Woods recently took home the top state title at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Culinary Arts competition. In the competition, Wood’s winning entrée dish was the buffalo wonton dish with sweet and tangy coleslaw.

This year’s state competition was more challenging than past years because students had to compete solo, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to the title, Brock also won a free semester at Jefferson State Community College. Woods said he’s taken so much from his time in his culinary class and competing.

“I’ve made friends doing it and I’ve gotten a lot of experience. I’ve gotten jobs because of it and it helps me in life,” Woods said.

Woods will need to raise about $1,600 to be able to go to the FCCLA national competition in Nashville, Tennessee this summer. To help him raise money, you can mail in a donation to Jasper High School’s Culinary Arts Program Viker Rock Café at 1501 Viking Drive.