Bluff Park Mural Project aims to bring art to the community

BLUFF PARK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bluff Park Mural committee is working to revitalize the community with more art.

Local artists are teaming up for a series of outdoor murals in the community. For the first one, they’re planning a community painting event.

Soon, there will be a 50-foot-long mural of a sunset and angel wings along the side of the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe on Shades Crest Road.

The first mural will be at 815 Shades Crest Road, near Mr. P’s Deli and the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe. Photo courtesy of Jayne Morgan.

Jayne Morgan, a local artist who teaches many Bluff Park Elementary students, is helping to organize the event. She encourages everyone who is interested to come out and paint the first mural.

“It’s not gonna be hard. And it’s huge. It’s gonna be really hard to mess up,” Morgan said. “I hope people won’t be scared of ‘I’m not an artist’ cause everybody is an artist. I’ve just got to pull it out of you sometimes.”

The date of the project is still up in the air due to weather and COVID-19 restrictions, but the committee is hoping it will happen sometime in February. You can find updates on their Facebook page.

Morgan said social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced during the painting process.

Those who want to donate can send funds through Venmo to @BluffParkMuralProject. Donations of $400 or more will get a signed 8×10 print of the mural image.