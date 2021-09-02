A Little Something Extra: local ice cream truck empowers those with disabilities to learn job skills

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hunter Norwood is the CEO of “A Little Something Extra Ice Cream” – an ice cream truck named based on the extra chromosome he was born with. A Little Something Extra travels around Central and Northern Alabama serving up sweet treats for an even sweeter cause.

“We started a little something extra ice cream when Hunter was 17 years old so he would have a job opportunity.”

Hunter and Michelle Norwood opened up their business three years ago. They just celebrated their third anniversary in August.

Hunter, who was born with Down Syndrome, his mom Michelle and the rest of the Norwood family live in a rural part of DeKalb County. There aren’t many options for folks like Hunter to find job experience – so, the family found their own opportunity.

“We didn’t want to keep it just to ourselves,” Michelle Norwood said. “We have so many families that we have met, embraced through the journey of down syndrome. We opened up the opportunity to other families and their children.”

Before long, A Little Something Extra had a whole lot of help. The Norwood family even held a training session for those in the area who were interested.

“Now we have 22 young adults with intellectual disabilities, a variety of exceptionalities who work in the truck with Hunter.”

It wasn’t long before offices and businesses wanted to book the Something Extra squad for events.

“We started going into nursing homes and serving their residents and it just exploded. The opportunities every single day have just expanded.”

One of those new opportunities means Hunter and his team of Ice Cream Experts will become familiar faces to Crimson Tide football fans. A Little Something Extra just signed a deal with the university to serve ice cold treats to ‘bama football fans on game days.

“A little something extra will set up on the quad for every home game this fall and the A game. We can be found on the quad before every game – in Tuscaloosa!”

The name, ‘A Little Something Extra’ is in reference to the extra chromosome those with Down Syndrome are born with.

According to the Norwoods, who are both Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers fans, their next goal is to be able to serve both schools and eventually more. Michelle Norwood says their experience with a little something extra

“I just encourage any family – whether someone in their family with an intellectual disability ot not – just to give everybody a chance. There’s something everybody can bring to the table to help the world”

Michelle took a year’s leave from teaching to serve ice cream on the road with hunter. you can follow along on their journey via their ‘A Little Something Extra Facebook page here.