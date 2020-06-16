Golfers unite: TopGolf Birmingham reopens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — June 15, was TopGolf Birmingham’s first day back open since the COVID-19 outbreak shutdown orders and it was a day to celebrate for many.

People wasted no time getting back to swinging as customers were at the entrance when the golf venue opened. Their reopening naturally came with some new safety procedures.

“We’re disinfecting everything between every guest that comes in,” Director of Operations at TopGolf Birmingham Mark Grenier said. Golf clubs, golf balls, menus, screens, we’re disinfecting it all.”

Top golf has shifted to touchless menus since their closure too.

Grenier has good news for those concerned they won’t get the traditional TopGolf experience:

“The cool thing is that our hitting bays are already naturally socially distanced,” he said. “[Each bay’s tee] is 11 feet apart.”

Booking reservations is free this week for anyone to book a bay for their group. TopGolf is also offering discounts to all first responders in addition to their previous military discounts.

LATEST POSTS