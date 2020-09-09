Golfer Lindsay Harrison makes two holes-in-one in the same round at Vestavia Country Club

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WIAT) — On Monday, Lindsay Harrison went to play the back nine holes and ultimately made two holes-in-one.

On the 15th hole, which is 168 yards, Harrison connected with a five iron; then on the 17th hole, which is 140 yards, with a nine iron. Both par threes.

Lindsay played golf at Troy University. She now works at Vestavia Country Clubs as she previously had only one hole-in-one.

“It was indescribable. I only had one hole in one before that and next thing I know I have two,” Harrison said. “The first one it just slam dunks so I was like wait did that go in so I got my putter and everything and everyone commenting why did you bring your putter like I didn’t know it went in. And the next one I was so blown away I was shaking, every time I say it I’m still shaking just thinking about it. It’s just the coolest feeling ever.”

The odds of making two holes-in-one in a single round of golf is approximately 67 million to 1.

