Glenlivet whiskey introduces scotch capsules

(WIAT) — One of the most famous names in the whiskey game is trying something new. The product reminds many people of a product craze from a few years ago.
Check out these scotch whiskey pods from Glenlivet.
The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed.
The company says it “delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience, no glass required.”
The twitter-verse has been intrigued — and a bit freaked out.
Lots of people say they look just like tide pods, in which Glenlivet tweeted reassurance that the product is safe to consume.
The whiskey pods are a limited edition.