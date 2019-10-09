Glenlivet whiskey introduces scotch capsules

(WIAT) — One of the most famous names in the whiskey game is trying something new. The product reminds many people of a product craze from a few years ago.

 Check out these scotch whiskey pods from Glenlivet.

The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed.

The company says it “delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience, no glass required.”

The twitter-verse has been intrigued — and a bit freaked out.

Lots of people say they look just like tide pods, in which Glenlivet tweeted reassurance that the product is safe to consume.

    The whiskey pods are a limited edition.

