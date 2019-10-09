Glenlivet whiskey introduces scotch capsules

(WIAT) — One of the most famous names in the whiskey game is trying something new. The product reminds many people of a product craze from a few years ago.

Check out these scotch whiskey pods from Glenlivet.

The alcohol is encased in edible capsules made from seaweed.

The company says it “delivers the perfect flavor-explosion experience, no glass required.”

The twitter-verse has been intrigued — and a bit freaked out.

The Glenlivet Capsule Collection – this is why we can’t have nice things https://t.co/txMvREluua pic.twitter.com/qmi7YcAZHb — Spirited Matters (@SpiritedMatters) October 9, 2019

Lots of people say they look just like tide pods, in which Glenlivet tweeted reassurance that the product is safe to consume.

It seems our cocktail Capsule Collection has caused a bit of a stir – we wanted to reassure you The Glenlivet is committed to producing safe, responsible & delicious products for adults. Our seaweed capsules are a limited London Cocktail Week release & are not available elsewhere — The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 7, 2019

The whiskey pods are a limited edition.

