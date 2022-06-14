TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Living in Trussville is in high demand, which is causing the city to look for ways to provide more places to live in the community.

Mayor Buddy Choat said the city’s growth is due to its school district and proximity to downtown Birmingham. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew from 19,000 to 26,000 and is continuing to rise. Alongside the influx of residents comes a demand for more places to live.

Trussville resident Sammy Winbush grew up visiting the city in the summer. He worked and lived in Detroit but has now moved to the city to stay.

“As I got older, it grew on me,” Winbush said. “It’s a quiet, safe community.”

The housing demand is calling developers to look at building on the land at Glendale Farms, making space for people just like Winbush.

“It’s coming,” Winbush said. “You can’t stop a developer from putting in what he wants to build on his own property.”

The Glendale Farms project has previously brought up a lot of opposition at council meetings because it calls for both townhomes and garden homes in addition to single-family houses.

“I think it’s new and the concept of townhomes has changed over the years,” Choat said. “I think a lot of people see it as a lower end product, and it’s really not.”

Choat said homeowner association fees at $1,500 a year help to mitigate that judgment.

Concern citizens also mention its high volume of traffic, especially along U.S. 11. They say the I-59 expansion project will only make it worse.

“Some of the residents are not going to be happy, I understand that, but if you look at Trussville and try to see what’s best for us that’s where the growth is,” Choat said. “I hope it will be another great value for the city.”

On Tuesday, Trussville City Council passed the re-zone of a project along Husky Parkway that would bring 60 townhomes and 60 garden homes to the community. Choat said the Glendale re-zone project has been sent back to planning and zoning for a workshop on July 7 that will be heard at a full meeting on July 11.

Choat said the developer has some major changes in the original Planning and Urban Development (PUD), including a 25 percent reduction in the size of townhomes, more cottages and a different phasing of the project to include a second entrance earlier on. He said many of these changes meet the concerns of council members and citizens.