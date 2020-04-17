Girl Scout with most cookie sales in Alabama donates cases to first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Girl Scout with the most cookie sales in Alabama, Sarah Belle Ladner, began delivering cases of assorted cookies to those working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Sarah Belle decided to forego doing sports in the wintertime and the spring because she wanted to focus on cookie selling,” Sarah Belle’s mom and troop leader Amber Ladner said. “And her goal was to be the top seller in the state.”

Sarah Belle sold over 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies since the season began, earning the Girl Scout’s top prize.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic began and Sarah Belle started shifting her goals toward a larger issue.

She and her mom started encouraging customers to donate the boxes they purchase to first responders and healthcare workers. Many took them up on that option.

“At this point we’ve donated to all the hospitals in Jefferson County,” Amber Ladner said.

The mom and daughter duo didn’t stop at merely hitting every hospital in their county. They’ve paid visits and donated to police departments, grocery stores and plan to donate to all 31 Birmingham fire stations.

“It’s always nice to get stuff donated and during these times, with all this going on, it just makes the day better,” Firefighter at Birmingham Fire Station No. 8 Owen McLaughlin said.

Sarah Belle’s mission has been to brighten first responders’ days amid the ongoing health crisis.

“It makes me very happy to know I’m helping other people find joy during this time,” Sarah Belle said.

She has certainly helped many of them find joy.

