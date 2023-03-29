BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Get Healthy on the Railroad is back with its 2023 lineup of free cooking and exercise classes offered at Railroad Park in Birmingham from April to October.

Classes are sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and serve thousands of people every year. Kickboxing and line dancing are two new additions to the exercise class schedule, and cooking classes have expanded to six classes through September.

The first of the monthly cooking classes is April 23, and they continue on select Sundays until the end of September. In these cooking classes, local chefs provide participants with cooking demonstrations, food tastings, healthy eating tips, and take-home recipe cards.

The first 100 people attend will receive a bag of free produce, sourced through Piggly Wiggly to recreate the recipes at home.

Exercise classes take place Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning April 3 and ending October 31. Kickboxing and Line Dancing are joining the already exciting lineup of Hip Hop Cardio, Zumba, Yoga, and Senior Fit classes.

“We are very excited about the 2023 Get Healthy on the Railroad season,” said Ronda Robinson, director of events and community engagement for the Railroad Park Foundation. “Thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, every class is free to anyone who wants to participate, providing equitable access to health & wellness opportunities for our entire community.”

See below for opportunities to attend Get Healthy on the Railroad classes this season.

Senior Fit (Tuesdays, 8 a.m.)

The health benefits of consistent, low-impact exercise are critical to maintaining good health at any age, but particularly for senior adults. This weekly class focuses on strength, flexibility, endurance and balance, a combination which offers the greatest health benefits for seniors according to the National Institutes of Health. The group exercise setting provides a wonderful opportunity to stay healthy and meet new people while having fun.

Kickboxing (Mondays, 6 p.m.)

This heart-pumping, fun workout leaves attendees feeling stress-free and motivated. By using just body weight, this workout routine helps tone muscles, build endurance, and boost metabolism.

Hip Hop Cardio (Tuesdays, 6 p.m.)

This high-endurance exercise class features fun, hip hop inspired choreography. It boosts cardiovascular health, strength & flexibility with a sizzling playlist.

Zumba (Wednesdays, 6 p.m.)

Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance fitness class that blends basic dance moves with aerobic steps. Zumba is fun, energizing, and easy to follow.

Yoga (Thursdays, 6 p.m.)

Yoga strengthens and tones the body, promoting balance and flexibility while quieting the mind. This inclusive class is structured for participants at all experience levels.

Line Dancing (Fridays, 6 p.m.)

Let’s get moving with a fun, low-impact exercise class designed for all ages. Learn the choreographed dance steps to your favorite songs while improving your coordination and fitness.

2023 Get Healthy Cooking Classes

All classes will take place on Sundays at 3:30 pm on Railroad Park’s Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza. Registration opens 30 minutes before class.

Class Dates: