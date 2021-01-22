Get a sneak peak at the new Buc-ee’s in Leeds!

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A new Buc-ee’s location is opening in Leeds on Monday!

Until then, the closest location the convenience store had to the area was in Gulf Shores, Ala. CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler spent the day chatting with the chain’s BBQ Director, Randy Pauly, and the latest store’s General Manager Michael Bui.

You won’t believe the variety of items one can get in this convenience store. No wonder it’s a southern favorite!

The Buc-ee’s location in Leeds opens at 6 a.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days-a-week.