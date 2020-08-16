Georgia woman arrested after stealing ambulance from LaGrange hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway in LaGrange after an ambulance was stolen from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Saturday night.

According to police, at 8:45 p.m. the ambulance was stolen from the parking bay of the emergency room of the hospital.

Police say Officer Meghan Keith was responding to the call about the stolen ambulance and headed to the hospital when she spotted the vehicle being driven by a woman going east on Vernon Road.

Officer Keith initiated a traffic stop on the ambulance. According to police, at this time the driver, identified as 48-year-old Aleisha Koone, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away.

She only made it a short distance before being taken into custody.

She is being charged with theft, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of officers.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

