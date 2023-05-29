FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Friday after a search during a traffic stop found firearms and multiple narcotics, deputies said in a news release.

Charles Lerell Jackson, 45, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Toby Marice Clanton, 46, of Birmingham, Alabama, was also arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Florence County deputies initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Friday, according to the release. When they developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, deputies searched the vehicle.

The search found plastic baggies containing multi-colored tablets which tested positive for meth and possibly fentanyl, deputies said. The substances weighed about 1 pound and 11 ounces.

Deputies also found a handgun in between the center console and the passenger seat, according to the release.

Clanton and Jackson were booked into the Florence County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.