Georgia death row inmate requests firing squad execution

(CNN NEWSOURCE/AP) — A death row inmate in Georgia is asking to be executed by firing squad.

Michael Wade Nance said he prefers that over lethal injection because injection would cause him “excruciating pain” due to a vein problem. His attorney filed a complaint arguing Nance’s veins are hard to see and too narrow and that execution by firing squad is “swift and virtually painless,” making it a better option.

Nance was convicted in the 1993 murder of a man after robbing a bank. He was sentenced to death in 2002.

The last time a firing squad execution was used in the U.S. was when Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed Utah in 2010 for the murder of an attorney during a failed courthouse escape in 1984.

Nance’s appeals are in their final stages. He must submit filings to the U.S Supreme Court by Feb. 12.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

