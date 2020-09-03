Georgia Army major pleads guilty in hidden camera, child porn case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

According to court testimony and documents, Jason Musgrove, 40, of Grovetown, admitted he used a hidden camera to film juveniles in a bathroom at his home.

The production of child pornography charge carries a possible penalty of up to 30 years in prison. He could also face fines.

Musgrove was arrested in December 2019. At the time, he was an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance.

“The production of child pornography is one of the most horrendous crimes we deal with in our society,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta field office. “It is even more concerning when the crime is allegedly committed by a member of our armed forces who is sworn to protect the United States.”

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

