Greater Birmingham Humane Society dealing with large influx of pets due to recent tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of families were not able to keep their pets after being impacted by the tornadoes that devastated parts of Central Alabama.

Since families have had to give up their pets, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society has seen a huge increase in their animal intake. So far, they’ve had to transport 130 animals out of its facility.

Representatives say this is costing the organization about $50,000. The GBHS has also had to foot the bill for the upkeep of the animals they are taking in as well. Executive Director Allison Cornelius said supporting shelters during times like these is essential to help keep them afloat.

“That’s just something that, too often in disasters, people forget is we’ve got to accommodate our community’s pet,” Cornelius said. “If you’re having to deal with losing everything, having the pet in the car with you 24-7 is not good for the pet and it’s not good for the stress of the homeowner.”

The Humane Society is currently accepting both dog and cat food, crates to transport pets, in addition to monetary donations.

For more information on how to support the non-profit organization, click here.