BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Record high gas prices are continuing to impact drivers across the state, just in time for summer travel season.

Families are weighing their options when it comes to transportation for those summer trips. High gas prices play a big role in how people travel this summer. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.29 in Birmingham and that adds up depending on how far you’re driving.

According to AAA, for the first time ever all 50 states have gas prices at $4.00 or higher. Typically families opt to drive to their summer destinations that are relatively close, but with these high prices the cost to fly might be about the same, if not cheaper for some families.

Clay Ingram with AAA had some insights on flying versus driving:

“It depends on where you’re going and how many people you’re carrying. If you’ve got five or six family members, five or six plane tickets are going to be pretty expensive no matter where you’re going,” Ingram said. “But if you’re going from here to Orlando, that’s a little bit of a drive but if you’re talking about two people versus four, five, six, it might be cheaper to fly.”

Ingram said planning ahead and price shopping are great ways to have a cost effective trip. AAA has a free app that connects to your GPS. The app helps find the cheapest gas anywhere in the country. Ingram said its a great tool while to have while traveling.