Gas line ruptured in Birmingham, officials say to avoid area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A main gas line ruptured at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street in Birmingham on Thursday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, construction work was being done in the area and a machine ruptured the gas line, causing it to spew. Spire Energy is on the scene in an effort to control the spill.

An emergency alert sent out from UAB advises that people should avoid the area, but that the leak is under control and poses no threat to UAB hospital or the university’s campus.

