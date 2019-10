HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police Department report that there is a gas leak at the intersection of Old Montgomery and South Lakeshore.

There is a gas leak at the intersection of Old Montgomery and South Lakeshore. Old Montgomery is blocked. Gas company on scene, avoid the area if possible. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) September 19, 2019

According to Aaron Schmidt with Spire, a person was mowing grass and hit a gas regulator, damaging the line. Homewood police are directing traffic while authorities are filling the hole.

Repairs were made fairly quickly.