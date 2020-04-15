Gardening at home while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — While many businesses are seeing a decline in sales, Leaf & Petal Cahaba Heights is seeing demand for some plants rise.

Leaf & Petal owner Jamie Pursell said many customers are looking to start or spruce up their at-home gardens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve definitely noticed an uptick in people wanting to do stuff in their yards, especially with edible gardening,” said Pursell. “We just can’t keep things like vegetables and herbs in stock.”

Pursell and others at Leaf & Petal are encouraging people to get outside and discover the joys of gardening.

“It’s something to keep your mind on something positive, you know, just being outside,” said Leaf & Petal team member Benji Terrell. “Better than sitting in front of the TV.”

Pursell said he thinks gardening is oftentimes easier than people think — you just need to focus on water and sunlight.

“So you put the plant in the right light conditions and give it the right amount of water,” said Pursell. “That’s about 99 percent it.”

Some Leaf & Petal locations have closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other plant-related businesses are struggling with losing much of their normal profits — the Birmingham Botanical Gardens largest fundraiser “Spring Plant Sale” was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Pursell decided to step in and help. He and his team are now selling the 10,000+ plants grown for the Spring Plant Sale at Leaf & Petal’s old location at the back of The Summit.

People who want to show their support and purchase these plants at 370 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243.

LATEST POSTS