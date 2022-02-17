GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The future has arrived and her name is “Betsy.”

At Kemp’s Kitchen in Gardendale, staff have now begun using a robotic server they’ve affectionately named “Betsy.” Kemp’s management said Betsy functions as an extra set of hands — without actually having hands.

The approximately 4-foot-tall multi-layered server on wheels delivers food from the kitchen to the table who ordered and can also assist with bussing tables.

“Let’s say we are super busy and one server is working that day,” said Daniel Harp, marketing director for Kemp’s Kitchen. “She allows us to call the robot to do the job of the person that’s out.”

“Betsy” offers a buffer for their employees during their busiest hours.

“Betsy allows us to have a backup plan,” Harp said. “If one of our waitresses is at a table, another table is ready to order and food is ready in the kitchen. Betsy takes the food directly to the table without anyone touching it.”

Customers are flocking to see the robotic server in action.

“I’ve had multiple children come in this week and beg their parents to see this robot,” Harp said. “They get here and it’s everything they thought it would be. The way she introduces herself to you, approaches the table.”

Harp also said “Betsy” helps the restaurant while the ongoing labor shortage continues. You can find “Betsy” working at kemp’s kitchen in Gardendale during business hours.

Per Kemp’s Kitchen management, a new location will be opening in Trussville by the end of the year. Harp said customers can expect even more of a tech boost at their new location.

Innovations and futuristic features aside, customers believe Kemp’s Kitchen food is outstanding.

“We had breakfast here a couple weeks ago and it was probably the best breakfast I’ve had in probably about ten years,” customers Anthony and Toni Bertolino said. “You feel like you were home and you made it, except better.”