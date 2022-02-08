GARDENDALE, AL (WIAT) – Tuesday people in Gardendale tried to get answers to their questions about safety and privacy associated with license plate cameras.

Flock cameras were the topic of Tuesday’s discussion at Gardendale City Hall. Residents are concerned about their privacy when it comes to these cameras and the information they collect.

Flock camera systems are put up at entrances and exits of neighborhoods and cities across the U.S. It’s a tool police departments use to help solve crimes and find people reported missing.

Gardendale Lieutenant William Sharbono said the cameras are not used to invade the privacy of residents. He said it’s strictly a safety tool.

“We are getting no personal information on anybody except for suspects and crimes. If you have a situation happen and a citizen calls and says a white car with two males inside just left and they broke into my car. Then we can get on Flock and put in white car or any of the license plate number and any cameras that it hits in our city or any other city, it will give us a picture of that car or tag and it’s a good start to an investigation,” said Sharbono.

Flock representatives at the meeting said the information collected is only stored for 30 days before it’s deleted. Sharbono said about 12 cities in the metro use these cameras and in the two years Gardendale has used them, they’ve been able to solve dozens of crimes.