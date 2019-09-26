Gardendale crossing guard struck by car during morning traffic

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A crossing guard in Gardendale was struck by a car Thursday morning during school traffic, according to the Gardendale Police Department.

GPD posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our crossing guard, who was struck by a car during this morning's school traffic.

Posted by Gardendale Police Department on Thursday, September 26, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

