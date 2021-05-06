GALLERY: Gardendale businesses, leadership embrace ‘sign war’

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The “sign war” began as a way for a Gardendale jeweler to advertise their new drive-thru has bubbled into a billboard battle of sorts.

It has since gained more attention and more participants. Those businesses include: Jim n’ Nicks, Gardendale First Baptist Church, Mercy Animal Hospital, Gardendale Elementary School and the Gardendale Public Library.

The sign that started the ‘war.’ Courtesy: Jeff Dennis Jewelers

Gardendale Elementary School’s sign is a two-parter.

For teacher appreciation week, they announced they’re accepting chicken and diamonds.

Chick-fil-A was the original target in the ‘sign war.’ Jeff Dennis Jewelers left signs in Chik-fil-A’s lawn. Mayor of Gardendale Stan Hogeland jokingly awarded them with the Business Garden Award after they’d be hit.





Gardendale Pet Clinic joined in on the fun



Gardendale’s First Baptist Church made an argument that is hard to refute.

Chick-fil-A’s retaliatory sign offering Jeff Dennis Jewelers’ parking lot as an option to customers.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q’s sign calling out both Jeff Dennis Jewelers and Chik-fil-A for being closed on Sunday’s.



The Gardendale Public Library calls just about every participant out by claiming they have book about Chikin (Chick-fil-A), Jesus (Gardendale’s First Baptist Church), pets (Mercy Animal Hospital & Gardendale pet clinic), diamonds (Jeff Dennis Jewelers) and Hamburgers (Milo’s).

“We’re a fun-loving group of people,” Brandon McKim, Co-Owner of Mercy Animal Hospital. “We like to banter back and forth and obviously, it looks like Jeff Dennis started a little sign war with Chik-fil-A and we thought it’d be fun to join in.”