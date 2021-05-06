GALLERY: Gardendale businesses, leadership embrace ‘sign war’

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The “sign war” began as a way for a Gardendale jeweler to advertise their new drive-thru has bubbled into a billboard battle of sorts.
It has since gained more attention and more participants. Those businesses include: Jim n’ Nicks, Gardendale First Baptist Church, Mercy Animal Hospital, Gardendale Elementary School and the Gardendale Public Library.
“We’re a fun-loving group of people,” Brandon McKim, Co-Owner of Mercy Animal Hospital. “We like to banter back and forth and obviously, it looks like Jeff Dennis started a little sign war with Chik-fil-A and we thought it’d be fun to join in.”