BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As heavy rain and storms rolled through central Alabama Wednesday morning, several areas were affected by major flooding.

Flooding in Ensley (CBS 42)

County Road 14 at Hwy 119 next to Oak Mountain Presbyterian church (Courtesy: CBS 42)

Truck stuck in flood waters on Messer Airport Hwy (CBS 42)

Sylacauga flooding (Courtesy: Jaclynn Traffanstedt)

Sylacauga flooding (Courtesy: Jaclynn Traffanstedt)

Leeds Memorial Park flooding (Courtesy: Lisa Reid)

Leeds Memorial Park flooding

Flooding: Vanderbilt Rd

Vestavia Bowl (CBS 42)

Flash flooding in Leeds (Courtesy: Leeds PD)

84th Street North in Birmingham (CBS 42)

Highway 31 (Montgomery Hwy) in Vestavia near Hoover flooded and blocked by an 18-wheeler truck. (Courtesy: Darin White)

Flooding in Tarrant (Courtesy: Alicia Belcher)

Flooding on a Gadsden roadway (Courtesy: Gadsden PD)

Flooding at Homewood apartment complex (Homewood Fire Department)

Grand Highland apartments Cahaba Heights (Courtesy: Halliane Hobson)

Grand Highland apartments Cahaba Heights (Courtesy: Halliane Hobson)