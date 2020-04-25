Gadsen Community Reflects on Announcement of Goodyear Plant Closing

LOUDON, NH – JULY 22: A general view of Goodyear Eagle tires as they wait in the pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 22, 2018 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

GADSEN, Ala. ( WIAT)

Gadsen’s Goodyear plant announces its permanent closure if approved by the local union and now hundreds of people may be left unemployed.

The Goodyear Plant has served the Gadsen community for nearly 100 years. Now that its doors will most likely be closed for good, many are left wondering the impact this will leave for years to come.

“I do know that a lot of people are going to be devastated by this. We have a lot of friends and family that actually work in the plant and they are kind of at a lost.” said Ashley Perkins, Local Resident

For roughly 400 employees Good Year Gadsen’s plant will most likely be nothing more than a memory soon.The facility’s been a stronghold for many during its more than 90 years in business.

“That’s a lot of people losing their jobs they are going to have to find something else go to different towns that’s why its heartbreaking to me.” said Hannah Fugatt, Gadsen Resident:

“A lot of these people have been there for 30, 40 years and this is a career job for them.” said Ashley Perkins, Local Resident

Good Year released a statement about the closure saying in part “ Good year can confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers to permanently close our Gadsen, Alabama manufacturing facility. The agreement is subject to approval by the membership of the local union.”

The announcement of closure comes to no surprise for many in Gadsen, including Mayor Sherman Guyton.

”It’s been trending that way for quite awhile ”said Mayor Sherman Guyton

Mayor Guyton says Gadsen’s Goodyear never reached out to the city for any help unlike other companies who have gone through difficulties.

“Well we’ve helped in the past. We were able to work with the state to get some things for them and kept them open.” said Mayor Sherman Guyton

Ultimately, Gadsen residents say they are hopeful for the future.

“As a community as a whole if we can just pull together and keep pushing maybe we can rebuild from this and bring in more plants and places like this and more job opportunities because that’s what we really need right now.” said Ashley Perkins, Local Resident

The city of Gadsen says they have several training programs available locally to help people in search of a new job.They want to make sure people know they are here to help in their time of need.