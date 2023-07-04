GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup continues in Gadsden this Fourth of July after summertime storms on Sunday afternoon quickly took an unexpected turn – with winds getting so high they toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands.

Southern Cutts Tree Services has been busy since Monday working to remove trees on homes. Owner Zach Smith said they’ve completed four jobs since the storm hit.

“It’s been hot. It’s been long,” Smith said. “Yesterday was probably the worst.”

City of Gadsden Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the thunderstorm quickly escalated, calling for all hands on deck.

“I was in my house, and I thought it was just a thunderstorm,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s important that the public knows that if and when something like this happens again there is a plan in place.”

The wind was so strong it toppled Mars Shaved Ice’s roof, located off U.S. 411.

Sheila Billingsley is thankful to not have been home when a tree smashed her backyard fence.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Billingsley said. “My husband put a lot of work in that little fence trying to make a little privacy fence and now that part is gone.”

Billingsley said it’s an important reminder to be ready for anything.

“You need to be covered with insurance. That’s the main thing,” Billingsley said. “When they tell you to take cover, you need to take cover.”

Rodgers said this is the first big storm event since the new administration took over in November.

“I think just kind of seeing it in action and working to revise those plans with some new ideas with some new protocols, I think that will put us in good shape moving forward to build on what we’ve got and update it,” Rodgers said. “The citizens need to know that they’re in good hands. We’ve got a new administration, but they’re learning and part of that is experience.”

City of Gadsden officials estimate several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage across the city, which is why they’re working with FEMA to get all of the help they need. No injuries have been reported at this time.