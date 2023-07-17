GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden airport is getting a facelift this fall.

The Northeast Alabama Regional Airport has received $1.5 million in largely federal and state grants, and according to Gadsden mayor Craig Ford, the airport plans to use the funds for major renovations and upgrades to the cracked runway and base.

The airport will also invest the money into terminals and to one day apply for a license to fly commercial planes.

The grants are 90% federal and 5% state with an additional 5% local match, added Craig, and it’s part of an initiative to grow Gadsden.

Craig also said the grants are thanks to relationships with Senator Katie Britt, Senator Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Robert Aderholt, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The city wants to put its best foot forward to prospective business owners and industry leaders.

“This is a big deal for us. We have a lot of military bases around our airport here in Gadsden, the 20th Special Forces they do a lot of jumping out of there,” Ford said. “We want to be able to extend the airport, the runway, for their benefit [for] the military, the Alabama national guard, and also it allows us to recruit, it puts us in a different tier for recruiting industry.”

The city is also seeking more than $8 million from Britt’s office for additional construction so cargo planes can come through the airport.

The work will begin on the airport in the fall and finish next spring.